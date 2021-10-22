Uncharted with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg | Behind the Scenes
Here's the behind the scenes look at the action adventure movie Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer.

It stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Taylor Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

Uncharted Release Date: February 18, 2022