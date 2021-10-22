'People won't survive anymore': These kids know what's on the line at COP26

Kids in Glasgow, UK urged world leaders to 'do their best' at COP26 to halt climate change.
Kids in Glasgow, UK urged world leaders to 'do their best' at COP26 to halt climate change.
A man doesn't want his mother-in-law (MIL) to move into his man cave. The husband asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for..
TikTokers are doing the "scholarship challenge" but there's no real money or award on the line.People are using a darkly comedic..
Imagine with me: Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook without any metrics.
You log onto the app, and see the same pictures..