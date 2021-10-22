Cybercriminals have been using phishing attacks, malware and ransomware to profit from unsuspecting victims for more than a decade.

BBB: Here's how to protect yourself from cybercriminals

WILL MAKE 10-2MP091WIND: WNW 10-20 MPH.{***PKG**}CYBERCRIMINALS HAVE BEEN USINGPHISHING ATTACKS, MALWARE DANRANSOMWARE TO PROFIT FROMUNSUSPECTING VICTIMS FOR OVEARDECA.DEOCTOBER IS CYBERSECUTYRIAWARENESS MONTH, A TIME WHENBUSINESSES AND COMPANIES AOSCRTHE U.S. RECOGNIZE AND ADDRESSPOSSIBLE CYBERSERICUVULNERABILITIES.JOINING US WITH MORE IS KAETIGALAN WITH THE BETTER BUSINESSBUREAU, KATIE THANK YOU FORJOINING US, WHAT IS THE BBBSEEING WHEN IT COMES TOCYBERCRIME?{***SOT FULL**}Kae tiGalan / Better BusinessBureau, "Thank you for havingme.

So it is cyber securitymonth and it’s really importantfor consumers to be aware of allthe ways scammers try to takeadvantage of us.

Now more thanever mind, Covid kind hpofwith that and it’s a trend thatall will continue as we go intothe holiday season.

Therare e afew things we want people tolook outor f unsolicited linksthat they marey ceive.

Discussacross-the-board, maybe you tgoit through a text messagoreemail and it’s someone that ydon’t know, we always advise youdon’t click on those links."HOW CAN TEXANS KEEP THEMSELVESFROM FALLING VICTIM TOCYBERCRIMINALS?{***SOT FULL* *Katie Galan / Better BusinessBureau, "The best things tdoois to not click on this links.Ads pop up which is whatscammers do.

If you’re notmaking settings on your socialmedia private and public,scmeamrs Awww what you’relookg atin and targets adds toyou.

It may look like it ’coming from a legitimate comnypabut it’s not.

The best thing todo is don’t click on the ad thatpopped up for yo, instead go tothe companies website directlyto see if the deal is stillthere and that’s the best thingtoo.

DALL GOOD TIPS TO FOLLOW, KATIETHANYOKAND IF YOU HAVE A QUESTION ORCONCERN ABOUT A PARTICARULSIBUNESS, PRODUCT OR SCAM BESURE TO LOG ONTO BBB.ORG FORMORESTAY WITH US MORE NEWSAT NOONRIGHT AFTETH.R{***REOPEN**}A SHOOTING ON A MOVIE SETINVOLVING ACTOR ALEC BALDWINENDED WITH A REAL LIFE TRAGE.DY{***VO**}THE SANTA FE COUNTYSHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS BALDWI