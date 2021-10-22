2022 Toyota Tundra, Rivian R1T, Blackwing, and Hyundai Kona N Line | Autoblog Podcast #701

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski for a robust week of reviews and news discussion.

They start with what they've been driving, and it's a pretty impressive list.

The Toyota Tundra and Rivian R1T hold down the truck end of things, with Hyundai Kona N Line and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing making an appearance on the enthusiast side.

The updated Polaris Slingshot rounds things out.

Next, they pivot to news, where Maverick guarantees a little more truck talk.

That's followed by GM's new 1,000-horsepower monument to crate motor displacement, Stellantis searching for battery partners, details of the new Honda Civic Si and Tesla's massive third-quarter performance.

Then, they spend a listener's money.Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.