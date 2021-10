On The Red Carpet With The 'Insecure' Cast At The Final Season Premiere

Just before the final curtain rises on everyone’s favorite comedy-drama, co-creator and star Issa Rae, co-stars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis, showrunner and executive producer Prentice Penny, and more cast members and supporters of HBO’s "Insecure" gathered at Kenneth Hahn Park in Los Angeles, California to celebrate the show’s fifth and final season.