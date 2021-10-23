Amit Shah visits Kashmir for first time since abrogation of #Article370 | Oneindia News
Amit Shah visits Kashmir for first time since abrogation of #Article370 | Oneindia News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in J&K on October 23rd for a 3-day visit.

This is his first visit to the state since the Centre abrogated Article 370 in 2019 stripping the region of its special status.

#AmitShah #Kashmir #Article370