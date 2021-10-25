Last Shoot Out Movie (2021) - Bruce Dern, Cam Gigandet, Michael Welch

Last Shoot Out Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Cam Gigandet and Academy Award nominee Bruce Dern light up this gritty, intense Western saga of love, betrayal, and revenge.

After newlywed Jocelyn learns that her husband Jody (Michael Welch) had her father shot down, she flees ffrom the Callahan ranch in fear.

She's rescued by gunman Billy Tyson, who safeguards her at a remote outpost as he slaves off Jody's attempts to reclaim his bride.

As the angry Callahans keep Billy, Jocelyn, and others captive at the outpost, an explosive showdown is inevitable.

Director Michael Feifer Actors Bruce Dern, Cam Gigandet, Michael Welch Genre Action and Adventure Run Time 1 hour 26 minutes