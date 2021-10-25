Labour calls for tougher rules on school anti-vax protests

Labour has called for local councils in the UK to be able to use exclusion orders against "inappropriate" anti-vax protesters who demonstrate outside school gates.

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green said: "It's not right that children should be encountering anything that puts them in a state of alarm or concern on the way to school and it's especially wrong that they should be spreading misinformation at school gates." Report by Buseld.

