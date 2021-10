Sadiq Khan 'really proud' of Ulez expansion

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said almost four million Londoners will benefit from today's expansion of the capital's Ultra Low Emission Zone.

"It's a big day for our city and I'm really proud," he said of the move, which aims to improve air quality by imposing a pollution charge on older vehicles in all areas within the North and South Circular roads.

Report by Buseld.

