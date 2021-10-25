Whistleblower: Facebook 'unquestionably making hate worse'

A former Facebook employee has said the social media platform is "unquestionably making hate worse" as she criticised its algorithms for prioritising "polarising, extreme, divisive content".

Taking questions from MPs and peers, Frances Haugen said: "It doesn't matter if you're on the left or the right, it pushes you to the extremes … anger and hate is the easiest way to grow on Facebook." Report by Buseld.

