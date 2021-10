Little Amal Completes 5,000 Mile Walk

Little Amal, the 11-foot-tall puppet of a Syrian refugee girl, completed her 5,000-mile 'walk' across the continent of Europe on Sunday, arriving in London to a public celebration.

The puppet began its journey in Turkey in July, which was intended to bring awareness to the plight of young refugees from the Middle East & North Africa.

According to UNHCR, there were an estimated 290k to 340k children born into refugee life between 2018 and 2020.