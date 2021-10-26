What does 'mid' mean and is it offensive?
What does 'mid' mean and is it offensive?

If TikTok is feeling "mid" about you, it's time to step your game up.The new internet lingo is a way for people to express disappointment about something they deem to be mediocre or run of the mill.The new internet lingo is a way for people to express disappointment about something they deem to be mediocre or run of the mill.When @yxlenabelova promised their "edit," a mash-up of Disney and Marvel properties, was "boutta be lit" people dubbed it "mid" instead."1.7 million [likes] for a mid edit," a user commented.According to Urban Dictionary, mid means, "Used to insult or degrade an opposing opinion, labeling it average or poor quality".It sometimes refers to s-tier lists.

"mid" may just refer to mid-tier.Other times it's an abbreviation for "midsize"