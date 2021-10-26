What does 'mid' mean and is it offensive?

If TikTok is feeling "mid" about you, it's time to step your game up.The new internet lingo is a way for people to express disappointment about something they deem to be mediocre or run of the mill.The new internet lingo is a way for people to express disappointment about something they deem to be mediocre or run of the mill.When @yxlenabelova promised their "edit," a mash-up of Disney and Marvel properties, was "boutta be lit" people dubbed it "mid" instead."1.7 million [likes] for a mid edit," a user commented.According to Urban Dictionary, mid means, "Used to insult or degrade an opposing opinion, labeling it average or poor quality".It sometimes refers to s-tier lists.

"mid" may just refer to mid-tier.Other times it's an abbreviation for "midsize"