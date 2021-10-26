TikTok chefs are jumping on the 'Squid Game' trend

Chefs all over TikTok are hopping on the Squid Game cookie trend.TikTok’s Squid Game cookie trend is based on the challenge where the show’s competitors must make a honeycomb-shaped wafer cookie….called dalgona candy and then painstakingly carve shapes into the ultrathin candy.If the dalgona breaks, the player is brutally eliminated from the game.Also known as Korean honeycomb toffee, dalgona candy is made from baking soda and sugar and has an image imprinted on it.Now, TikTokers are making the recipe to see if they could survive the Squid Games themselves