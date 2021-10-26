Drug Supplier Who Sold Mac Miller Fentanyl Pills Pleads Guilty

Drug Supplier Who Sold , Fentanyl Pills to Mac Miller, Pleads Guilty.

TMZ reports prosecutors have charged the man who supplied the pills that killed rapper Mac Miller.

Unbeknownst to Miller, the pills were laced with fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has increased in popularity in recent years.

Originally developed to treat pain in cancer patients, it is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Mac Miller was a beloved rapper and producer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was 26.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Stephen Walter had pleaded guilty on one count of distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Stephen Walter had pleaded guilty on one count of distribution of fentanyl.

Charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance made against Walter were dropped.

Charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance made against Walter were dropped.

The court documents note that Walter could face more than 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say that in pleading guilty, Walter admits to having known the pills he supplied had been laced with fentanyl.

Prosecutors say that in pleading guilty, Walter admits to having known the pills he supplied had been laced with fentanyl.

Court documents show that Miller believed he was purchasing oxycodone