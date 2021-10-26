Manchin Claims He Is 'Totally Out of Sync' with Democrats

'The Washington Post' reports Senator Joe Manchin considers himself "totally out of sync" with his own party.

I’m totally out of sync with 48 other Democrats.

I love them all.

And I love all the Republicans.

So I’m just trying to survive in a very, very, very divided Congress in a very divided country.

, Joe Manchin, United States senator, via NBC News.

At an event on Tuesday, the senator said that changing his party affiliation wouldn't change who he is.

Do you think by having a D or an I or an R is going to change who I am?

I don’t think the Rs would be anymore happier with me than the Ds are right now.

, Joe Manchin, United States senator, at an event for the Economic Club of Washington.

Democrats have repeatedly scaled back spending initiatives to appease the senator.

Biden's initial $3.5 trillion social spending package will most likely be cut by 50%.

Manchin has made objections to several provisions put forward by the Biden administration.

The senator is vehemently against the expansion of Medicare.

He is considered by his peers to be a 'moderate-conservative Democrat.'