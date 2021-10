Can China achieve its ambitious climate pledges? | Hongqiao Liu

In 2020, China's President Xi Jinping pledged that China would both peak its emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060 -- a change that will require action at an unheard-of scale and speed.

Can the country actually achieve this ambitious vision?

In this forward-looking talk, environmental journalist and analyst Hongqiao Liu explores what the world's largest carbon emitter (and second-largest economy) will need to do to get there.