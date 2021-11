Arrest made in connection with an unsubstantiated threat made against Jupiter High School

An arrest has been made in connection with an unsubstantiated threat made against Jupiter High School, according to the school district.

NEW SCHOOL THREAT THIS TIMEINVOLVING JUPITER HIGH SCHOOLW-P-T-V'S JAY CASHME JOINSREUS IN STUDIO WITH THE VERYLATEST, JAY?THE THREAT WAS MADE ON SOCIALMEDIA AND QUICKLY MADE THEROUNDS.

WE CALLED THE PALMBEACH COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTAND THEY ARE CALLING IANT"UNSUBSTANTIATED" THRE.ATA SCHOOL SPOKESPERSON SAYSBOTH DISTRICT POLICE AND THEJUPITER POLICE DEPARTMENT AREINVESTIGATING.

THE SCHOOLDISTRICT SAYS THERE WILL BANEINCREASED POLICE PRESENCE ONWEDNESDAY IN PART TO EASECONCERNS.

A LETTER TO PARENTSAS WELL AS A ROBOCALL FROM THESCOLHO'S PRINCIPAL WENT OUTTHIS EVENING.YOU MAY REMEMBER ON MONDAY - ASIMILAR THREAT CIRCULATEDINVOLVING MULTIPLE HIGHSCHOOLS LOCALLY - THAT TOO WASCONSIDERED UNSUBSTANTIATED.LIVE IN THE STUDIO, I'M JAYCASHME