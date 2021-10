Heritage High students return

SPENT OVER 5 WEEKS LEARNINGVIRTUALLY FROM HOME.

NEWS 3REPORTER PENNY KMITT JOINS USLIVE FROM HERITAGE HIGH WITHWHAT STUDENTS AND FAMILIES CANEXPECT.THESE STUDENTS HAVE BEENLEARNING VIRTUALLY SINCE CHAOSERUPTED INSDE IHERITAGE HIGHSCHOOL LAST MONTH, WHEN POLICESAY A 15 YEAR OLD BOY SHOTA NDINJURED TWO CLASSMATES.

ANDCOMING BACK TO SCHOOL WILLLOOK A BIT DIFFERENT -- LASTWEEK THE SCHOOL BOARDFINALIZED NEW SAFETY MEASURES,INCLUDING HAVING 6 INSTEAD OF4 SCHOOL SECURITY OFFICERS ATHERITAGE HIGH, AND RAMPING UPBACKPACK SEARCHES."OUR STAFF HAS BEEN TRAINED;OUR SECURITY TEAM PARTICULARLYWITH SECURITY SCANS, QUICKCHECKS FOR BUSES AND FORCLASSROOMS. THERE WILL BENDRAOM METAL DETECTION UPONENTERING THE BUILDING AS WELL"WHILE THIS IS STUDENTS FIRSTTIME IN THE CLASSROOM -- THEYHAVE BEEN SLOWLY REENTERINGCAMPUS WI STHPORTS STARTINGBACK UP EARLIER THIS MONTH,INCLUDING FRIDAY NIGHTFOOALTBL GAMES.

AND RIGHT NEXTDOOR, HUNTINGTON MDLE IDSCHOOLSTUDENTS HAVE BEEN IN THECLASSROOM SINCE MONDAY.WHILE NEWPORT NEWS PUBLICSCHOOLS ARE IMPLEMENTING MANYNEW PHYSICAL SAFETY MEASURES,STUDENTS ANDST AFF WILL ALSOHAVE ACCESS TO MENTAL HEALTHRESOURCES AND COUNSELING.WE'LL TALK ABOUT THAT COMINGUP AT 6, BUT FOR NOW, FROM NN,PK, N3.