Newfie and Cavalier play game of hide-and-seek together

Samson the 130 pound Newfoundland has been playing hide and seek with his family for years, but Rambo, the Cavalier King Charles is new to the game.

Mom realized she hasn’t introduced the game to Rambo yet and decided to try it out.

She was surprised to see what a natural seeker little Rambo turned out to be!

You can find all of their videos on Their Rumble channel called SamsonandFriends.

So cute!