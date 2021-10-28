Shocking News ! No Bail For Aryan Khan Today, Hearing Postponed For Tomorrow
Shocking News ! No Bail For Aryan Khan Today, Hearing Postponed For Tomorrow

Aryan Khan's friends the US and UK have shown their support for the star kid in a special way.

They have been chanting the holy Nichiren Buddhism mantra - Nam Myoho Renge Kyo - for his bail.

Have a look at the video to know more in detail.