Rishi Sunak stops off at sweet stand on Bury Market visit

Chancellor Rishi Sunak stopped off at a sweet stand and a pie shop whilst at Bury Market in Lancashire.

His visit comes a day after his new Budget in which he announced the UK's pandemic-hit economy is set to extend its solid recovery into next year.

Report by Alibhaiz.

