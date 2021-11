2021 Antarctic Ozone Hole reaches its max at 13th-largest, will stay till November | Oneindia News

The 2021 ozone hole has reached its maximum and is the 13th-largest since 1979.

Scientists said that a colder than usual Southern Hemisphere winter led to a deep and larger-than-average ozone hole, which will likely persist into November or early December.

