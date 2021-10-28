S&P 500 Movers: EBAY, AOS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of A O Smith topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.5%.

Year to date, A O Smith registers a 31.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is eBay, trading down 7.2%.

EBay is showing a gain of 43.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Altria Group, trading down 5.2%, and Ford Motor, trading up 11.9% on the day.