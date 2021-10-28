Thursday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: ASB, AXR

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Associated Banc-Corp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director John F.

Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of ASB, at a cost of $23.00 each, for a total investment of $1.15M.

Bargain hunters are able to grab ASB at a price even lower than Bergstrom did, with shares trading as low as $22.34 at last check today -- that's 2.9% under Bergstrom's purchase price.

Associated Banc-Corp is trading up about 3.9% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Bergstrom made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $638,663 shares at a cost of $21.65 each.

And also on Tuesday, Director Edward B.

Cloues II purchased $28,540 worth of AMREP, purchasing 1,950 shares at a cost of $14.64 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Cloues II bought AXR at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $37,837 at an average of $11.55 per share.

AMREP is trading off about 2.8% on the day Thursday.

Bargain hunters are able to buy AXR even cheaper than Cloues II did, with shares trading as low as $14.00 in trading on Thursday -- that's 4.3% under Cloues II's purchase price.