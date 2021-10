New Wrexham owners inspired by club's history and community

The new owners of Wrexham AFC say they were inspired by the Welsh football club's history and connection to the community when deciding to buy it.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney said they hoped to make Wrexham a global name, whilst ensuring the club's longevity into the future.

Report by Alibhaiz.

