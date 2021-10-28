2021 American Music Awards Nominations Are Here | Billboard News
Olivia Rodrigo, little-known just a year ago, is the leading contender for the 2021 American Music Awards.

The 18-year old star is nominated for seven awards, one more than The Weeknd.

Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each received five nods.