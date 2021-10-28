Ted Cruz Defends Nazi Salutes

Sen.
Ted Cruz defended a parent who gave a Nazi salute at a school board meeting as he sparred with Attorney General Merrick Garland over a crackdown on rising threats against public school officials.
