HOUSE OF GUCCI Movie Trailer

HOUSE OF GUCCI Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: A legacy worth killing for.

Welcome to the House of Gucci... HOUSE OF GUCCI is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci.

Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

Directed by Ridley Scott starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Camille Cottin, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Madalina Ghenea, Reeve Carney, Youssef Kerkour release date November 24, 2021 (in theaters)