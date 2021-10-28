A sunny and breezy Thursday ahead in southern Colorado-4pm

The eastern plains will be gusty today.
A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Baca county from 9 am until 4 pm for wind gusts to 60 mph at times.
Southern Colorado will be sunny and seasonable today.
The eastern plains will be gusty today.
A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Baca county from 9 am until 4 pm for wind gusts to 60 mph at times.
Southern Colorado will be sunny and seasonable today.
The eastern plains will be gusty today. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Baca county from 9 am until 4 pm for wind gusts to 60..