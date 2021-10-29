Insulate Britain protesters change tactics by walking into oncoming M25 traffic

The group said the decision to stop sitting in the middle of roads to block vehicles had been made following “feedback” that many drivers were frustrated by their actions.
The group said the decision to stop sitting in the middle of roads to block vehicles had been made following “feedback” that many drivers were frustrated by their actions.
Insulate Britain activists have switched up their protest tactics by walking towards oncoming traffic on the M25.
LONDON (AP) — Environmental protesters pressuring the British government to insulate all homes within a decade resumed a..