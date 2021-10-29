Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Harassing Gigi and Yolanda Hadid

Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest , to Harassing Gigi and Yolanda Hadid.

According to 'TMZ,' Malik has been charged with 4 criminal offenses of harassment against the mother and daughter.

He has reportedly pleaded no contest.

Documents obtained by 'TMZ' state that Malik got into an argument with Yolanda on Sept.

29 at his and Gigi's home in Pennsylvania.

Documents obtained by 'TMZ' state that Malik got into an argument with Yolanda on Sept.

29 at his and Gigi's home in Pennsylvania.

Malik allegedly called Yolanda names and told her to "stay away from [my] f------ daughter.".

Next, he allegedly pushed Yolanda into a dresser, which Malik denies.

As for Gigi, 'TMZ' says she was in Paris at the time, but Malik allegedly talked to her on the phone and said.

"strap on some f------ balls and defend your partner against your f------ mother in my house.".

'TMZ' reports that the singer is on 90 days probation for each count and must complete an anger management class as well as a domestic violence program.

Malik and Gigi have since broken up.

They have a 1-year-old daughter together