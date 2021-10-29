Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Harassment Charge | THR News

Malik entered his plea during an Oct.
27 hearing related to a dispute between the former One Direction singer and Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his on-and-off-again partner and model, Gigi Hadid.
