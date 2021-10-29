Guatemalan Maya Center works to reach farm workers to vaccinate for COVID-19

There's an intricate effort to vaccinate farm and landscaping workers for COVID-19.
The Guatemalan Maya Center is working hard to reach a segment of the population that may have difficulties with access to health care.
Guatemalan Maya Center helping farm workers get informed about vaccination.
Meet Father Frank O'Loughlin, who has spent decades providing service to the migrant community.