Detroit Catholic Central, Bloomfield Hills open playoffs in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

Detroit Catholic Central and Bloomfield Hills meet Friday night to open the 2021 playoffs in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.
Jeanna Trotman reports from Bloomfield Hills.
Detroit Catholic Central and Bloomfield Hills meet Friday night to open the 2021 playoffs in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.
Jeanna Trotman reports from Bloomfield Hills.
Detroit Catholic Central vs. Bloomfield Hills is the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week for the pre-district round of the 2021..
On Sunday, the High school football playoff pairings were released by the MHSAA and West Michigan will be well represented.