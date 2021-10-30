Group behind Charlottesville tiki torch stunt revealed

CNN’s Chris Cuomo and former Mitt Romney campaign strategist Stuart Stevens discuss the recent stunt by the Lincoln Project at a rally for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo and former Mitt Romney campaign strategist Stuart Stevens discuss the recent stunt by the Lincoln Project at a rally for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin.
The Lincoln Project faced a barrage of criticism for its tiki-torch Nazi stunt at Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus.
'Today’s demonstration was our way of reminding Virginians what happened in Charlottesville four years ago'