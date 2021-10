John Carroll pulls out all the tricks to get their first ever win over King's Academy.

John Carroll scores first win over King's Academy

LOOKED TO PUT THE MUSTARONJOHN CARROLL CATHOLIC.

BUT THERAMS HAD THE HOME TEAM PLAYINGCATCH UP....DAWSON MAEHL DOWNTHE SEAM TO PRINCE STRACHANFOR A 50-YARD TOUCHDOWNSTRIKE.

THE LIONS WOULD T GETHE BOARD WITH THIS DOMINICKRATTY TOUCHDOWN RUN.

BUT ITSTHE RAMS AGAIN... THIS TE ONIMTRA ICK PLAY THE HOOK ANDLATTERA THAT WOULD END UPGOING FOR A TOUCHDOWN.

JOHCARROLL WI INST 42-14.... ITSJOHN CARROLL'S FIRST EVER WINAGAINST KINGS ACADEMY IN 6MEET