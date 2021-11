Amarinder Singh dismisses report of backend talks with Cong; set to form new party | Oneindia News

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has rubbished reports of backend talks with the Congress; Today Jammu and Kashmir officials said that the search operation to track down a group of hiding terrorists entered the 20th day; India’s captain Virat Kohli condemned the abuse directed at Mohammed Shami on social media; Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress in Uttarakhand.

