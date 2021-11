National Unity Day: Indian athletes partake in parade at Statue of Unity | Amit Shah | Oneindia News

Today, on October 31st India celebrates the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day.

This year, unity day was celebrated to mark the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

#NationalUnityDay #RashtriyaEktaDiwas #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel