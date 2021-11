Miliband at COP26: ‘Failure is not an option’

Shadow Environment Secretary Ed Miliband said COP26 is about the fate of future generations, and “failure is not an option”.

Mr Miliband also criticised the Prime Minister for not delivering on the UK targets for tackling climate change.

“In the preparations for this summit the government has faced both ways, and that has harmed the process of this negotiations,” he said.

Report by Avagninag.

