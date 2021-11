Monday Noon COVID-19 Update

COVID VACCINE BEREFO THE GAMETONIGHT.THE UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HEALTHSYSTEM PLANS ON HOLDING A CLINICOUTSIDE ARROWHEAD FROM 4:00 TO7:00 P.MA TENT WILL BE SET UP NEAR THEFOUNDER’S CLUB ENTRANCE ON THENORTH SIDE OF THE STADIUMFOR FIRST, SECOND, AND BOOSTERDOSES.MAKE SURE TO BRING YOUR VACCINECARD.THE UNIFIED GOVERNMENT HEALTHDEPARTMENT IS NOW OFFERING COVIDSHOTS AT ITS OFFICE IN DOWNTNOWKC-- DOWNTOWN KCK AT 6TH AND ANN.APPOINTMENTS ARE AVAILABLEMONDAYS AND TUESDAYS FROM 9:00TO NOON.CALL 913-573-8855 TO RESERVE ATIME.IF YOU’RE STILL LOOKING FOR APLACE TO GET THE SHOT, JUST HEADTO OUR WEBSITE