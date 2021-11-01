New And Black On Netflix In November

This month on Netflix superstars are taking a dive, heartthrobs are embracing their villainy, and sisterhood is being put to the test.

Major talents are also branching out from behind the camera as one of the biggest actors in the game proves she can tell a story using more than one set of skills.

Find out the origins of the Black Yeehaw agenda by time traveling to a period where outlaws reigned in a story based on real Black historical figures.

Watch to see what’s new and Black on the streaming service this month.