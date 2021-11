Delano police chief addresses community concerns

POLICE CHIEF TYSON DAVIS WILLBE ATTENDINGIS HFIRST CITY COUNCIL MEETING INHIS NEW ROLE TONIGHT.BUT DURING HIS FIRST WEEKRESIDENTS CONTINUETODRAISE CONCERNS ABOUT HIS PASTAND HOW THAT MAY IMPACT HISWORK AS CHIEF.23ABC'S BRIANNA WILLIS JOINS USLIVE NOW IN DELANO WITHMORE ABOUT WHAT HE HAD TO SAY.BRIANNA?KEELEY IECHF TYSON DAVIS SAYSHIS CURRENT PRIORITY AS CHIEFIS TO MAKE THE STREETS IN DELANOSAFE FOR EVERYE.ONBUT SOME RESIDENTS ARE WORRIEDABOUT HOW HIS HISTORYAS DEPUTY CHIEF OVER KERN COUNTYJAILS...AND IF ANYPREVIOUS WORK WITH ICE WILLAFFECT HIS JOB.TODAY, HE ADESDRSED THATCRITICISM."I DO NOT HAVE A RELATIONSHIPWITHICE, I DO NOT PLAN TO WORK WITHICE, I DO NOT PLAN TO HAVE THEDELANO PD WORKWITH ICE."IT'S AN EMPHATIC NO FROMEW NDELANO POLICE CHIEF TYSONDAVIS ON IF HE WILL BE WORKINGWITH ICE.

HOWEVER,QUESTIONS CONTINUE TO RISE OVERTHAT SPECIFIC TOC PIFROM PEOPLE IN THE CITY BASED ONDAVIS'S PAST WORK WITH KCSO.DAVIS SAYS WHEN HE WORKED FORKCSO HE WAS THE CHIEF PUDEOVER THE JAILS AND THE LAWREQUIRED THEM TO REPORT IN APUBLIC HEARING TO ICE WHENINMATES WERE BEING RELEAD.SE"THE ONLY CONVERSATION IREALLY EVER HAD WI ITHCE WAS TOCALL THEM AND TELL THEM WE WERENOT GOING TO ALLOW THEM TO HAVEFREE ACCESS INTO OUR JAILS ANDWE WOULD BECOMPLYING WITH THE L."AWBUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS ILSTL HAVESOME CONCERNS ABT OUDAVIS SAYING HE HAS NOT ONLYWORKED WITH ICE BUT IS N AOTDELANO NATIVE AND THE PROCESS TOHIRE HIM WASOT NTRANSPARENT, THOSE CCERNONS WEREBROUGHT UP THE DAY DAVISWAS SWORN IN ON OCTOBER 25TH."NO ONE WAS AWARE THAT THEPROCESSS WAEVEN HAPPENING, THAT A NEWCHIEF WAS GOING TO BE SWORNIN, BUT THEY THOUGHT THE INTERIMCHIEF WAS IT.

SO HOW MUCH AREYOUREALLY GETTING IN COMMUNITYINPUT WHEN THE COMMUNITY THIS NKTHINE TERIM CHIEF IS THEPERMANENT CHIE" F.BUT LOCAL PASTOR DAVIS VIVASSAYS HE WAS PART OF THEMANY PANELS THAT WE ERHELD TOPICK THE NEW CHIEF AND SAYSHE AGREES WITH THE PROCESS."1 OF 5 PANELS WHERE CANDIDATESFOR E THCHIEFS POSITION SAT BEFORE ANDWERE INTERVIEWED BUTUNFORTUNATY ELTHERE ACCUSING THE CITY MANAGEROF LACK OF TRANSPANCREYBECAUSE THEY JUST DON'T LIKETHIS NEW CHIEF WHO COMES TODELANO WITH GREATQUALIFICATIONS."VIVAS SAYS THE CITY COUNCILMEMBERS NEED TO BURY THERUMORS OE NCAND FOALL.R"FIRST OF ALL THEY NEED TODENOUNCEALL THESE RUMORS AND THEY NEEDTO AS A CITY COUNCIL TO SUPPORTALL THEEMPLOYEES AND THE WORK THAT THEYHAVE BN EEHIRED TO D" O.HE ENCOURAGES THE CITY TO ALLOWCHIEF DAVIS TO PROVEHIMSELF."THEY NEED TO SHOW THE COMMUNITYTHATTHEY STAND 100 PERCENT BEHINDTHIS NEW CHIEF OF POLICE, WENEED TO GIVEIM HA CHANCE TO PROVE HIMSELF THATHE WILL DO THE JOB THAT HE WASHIRED TO D" O.THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING STARTSAT 5:30 AND DAVIS SAYS HE'SLOOKING FORWARD TO WORKING WITHCOMMUNITYMEMBERS AND THE COUNCIL.COMING UP AT 6 WE'LL HAVE MOREFROM DAVIS ABOUT WHYE HWANTED TO BE POLICE CHIEF HEREIN DELANO.IN DELANO BRIANNA WILS LI23ABC NEWS, CONNECTING Y