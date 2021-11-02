Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Broncos send Von Miller to Rams for draft picks

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel
Duration: 03:12s 0 shares 1 views

Broncos send Von Miller to Rams for draft picks
Broncos send Von Miller to Rams for draft picks

The Denver Broncos made the decision to trade Von Miller to the LA Rams, and while it's a tough pill to swallow, it's a decision looking to the future.

UPPER 60s REMAIN THROUGH EARLYNEXT WEEK.

Related news coverage

Von Miller traded from Broncos to LA Rams

Von Miller traded from Broncos to LA Rams

KOAA - Southern Colorado

Von Miller rode off as the passenger in a black Cadillac Escalade Monday afternoon, traded to the Los Angeles Rams. The reality of..

Advertisement

More coverage