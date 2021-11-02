Dhanteras: Delhi markets attract massive crowds this festive season | Oneindia News
Delhi's markets like Lajpat Nagar and Sadar Bazar saw huge crowds ahead of Dhanteras marking an uptick in economic activity since Covid induced restrictions last year.

