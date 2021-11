Petrol price hiked for 7th consecutive day, crosses ₹110 in Delhi | Diesel price | Oneindia News

Today, petrol prices have again been hiked, the seventh time in a row; Trinamool Congress is on track to wrest two seats won by the BJP in the April-May state polls; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary in Lucknow; The J&K Police has registered an FIR against senior BJP leader Vikram Randhawa for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Kashmiri Muslims. #PetrolPriceHike #FuelPrice #PetrolPrice