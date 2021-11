PM: UK pioneering "green industrial revolution" at COP26

Boris Johnson says the UK is "pioneering a green industrial revolution" through its net zero strategy.

At COP26, he argues public investment in partnership with private funding will allow the UK to cut emissions while also "levelling-up” and believes the same can be done on a global scale.

Report by Edwardst.

