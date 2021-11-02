110221 top stores 615

Brian: WELCOME BACK AT 6:.13SOME OF YOUR TOP STORIES.PRIVATE COMPANIES WITH MORE THAN100 WORKERS MAY SOON HAVE TOSTART REQUIRING COVID VACCINES.THE FEDERAL OFFICE OF MANAGEMENTAND BUDGET COMPLETED ITS RULE OFTHE LABOR DEPARTMENT.WHITE HOUSE SAID IN SEPTEMBERTHE MANDATES WOULD COVER MORETHAN 80 MILLION PRIVATEEC STORWORKERS BUT DON'T KNOW WHEN THEMANDATE WILL KICK IN.MANYND IUSTRIES ARE CALLING FORIT TO BE DELAYED UNTIL AFTER THEHOLIDAYS BECAUSE OF A WORKERSHORTAGE.OPENING STATEMENTS ARE EXPECTEDTODAY IN THE TRIAL AGAINST KYLERITTENHOUSE.ACCUSED OF SHOOTING THREEPEOPLE, KILLING TWO OF THEMDURING PROTESTS OVER A POLICESHOOTING IN KENOSHA, WISCONSIN.JURY WAS SELECTED YESTERDAY.RITTENHOUSSE' ATTORYSNE ARGUEDIN SELF-DEFENSE.