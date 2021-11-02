Queen Elizabeth Honours Prince Philip In Passionate Climate Change Speech

The Queen sat beside a photograph of her late husband Prince Philip while urging world leaders to take action on climate change in a video message addressed to the attendees of the COP26 conference in Glasgow.
