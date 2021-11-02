Here's How Daylight Saving Time , Affects Your Health.
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 A.M.
On November 7th.
This means we gain a full hour of sleep.
A study from the University of Colorado says that when clocks are moved up.
The effect has a negative impact on one's health.
According to the study, heart attack risk increases by 25% due to the loss of sleep.
The risk drops 21% in the fall when we gain an hour of sleep.
The Mayo Clinic adds that daylight savings affects sleeping patterns for nearly a week.
To help remedy, the Better Sleep Council has a tip.
The nonprofit says to go to sleep 15 minutes before your normal bedtime days before the shift