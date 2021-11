Preparing to vaccinate younger children against COVID

The CDC could give the final green light for COVID vaccinations for kids ages five to eleven-years-old.

Pediatrician's offices and pharmacies are already preparing for a widespread roll-out of the vaccine.

Last week, the food and drug administration made its recommendation last week, approving Pfizer's vaccine for kids, and now the CDC must meet to approve vaccine, before kids can start rolling up their sleeves.